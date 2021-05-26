A path forward for reconciliation

My mother is Anishnabek, and at home she spoke Anishnabemowin, like her parents. My father was francophone. They both told me it was better to just learn English, so I wouldn’t have any trouble out there in the world. I was taught English by strict Anglophiles who insisted, with a ruler to the knuckles, that I use the British spelling always. The scars of colonialism left their marks on both my parents, who had managed to survive the country’s attacks on their heritage. So, out of experience and love, they guided me down the road of assimilation.