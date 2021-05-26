A path forward for reconciliation
The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks with the Queen’s community about the future of Indigenous rights and reconciliation in Canada. Canada’s first Indigenous Minister of Justice and Attorney General has added her voice to the illustrious line of national figures who have given lectures in the Tom Courchene Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by the Queen’s School of Policy Studies (SPS). The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould (Puglaas), who is also Canada’s first elected female Independent Member of Parliament, spoke to the Queen’s community and attendees from across the country in a virtual event on May 19.www.queensu.ca