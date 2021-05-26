DaBaby’s Most Essential Songs You Need to Hear

Sturgill Simpson comes from a family that has a strong musical heritage, his grandfathers and uncles all playing guitar. His bluegrass heritage was originally evidenced in 2004 with his band, Sunday Valley until he put his musical ambitions aside to work for Union Pacific Railroad. Coming back to music, and after disbanding Sunday Valley in 2012, Simpson released his debut solo album ‘High Top Mountain’ in 2013. Subsequently, in 2020, bluegrass goodness resurfaced with Simpson releasing ‘Cuttin’ Grass Vol 1‘ hotly followed by Vol 2 which treated us to some of his previously released songs interpreted through the lens of this genre. Whilst Union Pacific Railroad may have lost a valuable asset, Simpson himself would seem to have been strengthened by the allure of the six-string: “Looking back on it, now I can identify the points in my life when I wasn’t playing and music and didn’t have that outlet – those were the points when I was most unguided and self-destructive because I didn’t have that channel to get those energies out. I’m a much healthier person when I play music.”