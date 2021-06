Cops in Atlantic City say a man from Bridgeton was shot in the city late Monday night and two people - one 14-years-old - have been arrested and charged with attempted murder. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert around 10:30PM Monday. Arriving officers located a 35-year-old man from Bridgeton suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division with serious but non-life threatening injuries.