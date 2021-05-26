West Point to host summer Story Walk

WEST POINT – The West Point Public Library, along with the help of local businesses, will again be sponsoring a StoryWalk™ around the West Point town square this summer. A StoryWalk™ is a fun and unique way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Typically pages from a children’s book are attached to wooden stakes, which are installed along an outdoor path. In our case, we have asked local businesses to place the pages of the story in their windows/door. As you talk a stroll around the square, you’ll be directed to the next page of the story.