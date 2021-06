The Provincetown Theater will, after a 16-month hiatus, be back on the boards this summer christening its new open air venue in the theater’s own backyard. Dubbed the Playhouse in the Parking Lot, the first show, running from June 17 through 19, will be the regional premiere of “Neptune,” a new one-man play written by and starring Timothy DuWhite. A young member of the New York Public Theater’s Emerging Writers Group, Mr. DuWhite’s one-man show takes viewers on a joyous and moving journey of being Black and gay in America today.