Business executives who are CPAs are feeling more optimistic about the U.S. economy than they’ve felt in the past three years. Approximately 70% of business executives expressed optimism about the U.S. economy over the next 12 months, up from 47% in the first quarter of the year, according to a quarterly survey released Thursday by the American Institute of CPAs. This marks the first time a majority of CPA business executives have had a positive outlook on the economy since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the first quarter of 2020, and is the highest level reached on the survey since the second quarter of 2018.