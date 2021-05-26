Cancel
448 New Covid Cases As UK's Indian Variant Numbers Increase

By Newsroom
spin1038.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 448 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic. The number of patients in hospital with the virus has dropped to 99 - which is 28 fewer than 48 hours ago. There are 41 in intensive care. Concerns Over Indian Variant In UK. Meanwhile there are calls for people...

BusinessThe Guardian

UK recovery overshadowed by inflation and new Covid variants

Covid variants raise questions over further restrictions easing. The number of daily new confirmed coronavirus infections has risen in the past month, fuelled by the Covid variant first detected in India – B.1.617.2. Prompting questions over the further easing of government restrictions on 21 June, the variant accounts for the majority of new cases in several locations, including Bedford, Blackburn and Wigan. The latest figures to 25 May show 2,493 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the UK, a gradual rise from 1,350 on 1 May. However, the number of patients admitted to hospital and deaths – which lag behind positive test results – has continued a gradual decline. More than 38 million people have had a first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine. More than 23 million have had a second.
TravelMedscape News

UK COVID-19 Update: Government Defends Indian Variant Travel Advice

Editor's note, 25 May 2021: This article was updated with additional information from local directors of public health. These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. Government Defends Travel Advice for India Variant Areas. The Government has faced heavy criticism for advising against all but essential...
Public Healthtri-lakestribune.net

United Kingdom minister says Delta variant 40 percent more transmissible

Mr Hancock admitted the emergence of the Indian variant, which has become dominant in the United Kingdom, had made the "calculation" on whether to proceed with unlocking this month "more difficult" as he revealed the latest scientific advice is that the mutation - also known as the Delta variant - is 40% more transmissible than the Kent strain.
Public Healthbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

The number of Covid outbreaks at Shropshire's main hospitals

JUST over 500 staff and more than 250 patients tested positive for Covid-19 in outbreaks at Shropshire’s two main hospitals last year, a report says. Trust infection prevention and control director Hayley Flavell says all 25 outbreaks at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital and the 24 seen at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital were analysed.
Public Healthllanelliherald.com

Coronavirus cases in Wales still lowest in UK says Health Minister

WALES continues to have the lowest rate of coronavirus cases in the UK, Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said today. The minister said the number of confirmed cases in Wales is currently 9.3 per 100,000 people. Eluned Morgan said: “The number of people in hospital with coronavirus is at the...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Britain’s daily Covid cases rise by 90% in biggest week-on-week jump since BEFORE Christmas amid rapid spread of Indian variant as UK records 6,048 positive tests and 13 deaths

Britain’s daily Covid cases jumped 90 per cent from last Tuesday to 6,048 today – the biggest increase ahead of Christmas, as fears grow that the rapid spread of the Indian version will lead to England’s June 21 ‘Independence Day’ There will be delay. . Positive tests rose from 3,165...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus UK news: Indian variant now dominant in UK as cases up 79%, amid Nepal mutation warning

The so-called Indian variant of coronavirus is now the most dominant across the UK, Public Health England has announced.PHE warned there had been a 79-per-cent increase in cases related to the B.1.617.2 mutation across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the past week alone. It comes as transport secretary Grant Shapps admitted there is some concern about a “Nepal mutation of the so-called Indian variant” after the government announced Portugal would be taken off England’s green travel list and added to the amber one. The decision was made by the government after an “almost doubling” in the country’s...
Public Healthvnexpress.net

Vietnam discovers new coronavirus variant with UK, Indian mutations

Vietnam has detected a coronavirus hybrid variant with characteristics from the existing Indian and U.K. variants, the Ministry of Health announced Saturday. — Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said genetic sequencing on several Covid-19 patients in Vietnam have revealed the presence of two common coronavirus variants: one first discovered in the U.K. and the other from India.
Livingston County, MOkchi.com

UK and Indian COVID-19 Variants Confirmed In Livingston County

Livingston County Health Center has received lab confirmation from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services of both U.K. and Indian variants of COVID-19 circulating in Livingston County. The UK version is labeled a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and has shown...