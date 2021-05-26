Gary K. Wolfe Reviews The Return of the Sorceress by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Best of World SF: Volume 1 , Lavie Tidhar, ed. (Head of Zeus 978-1838937645, $39.95, 624pp, hc) June 2021. In his incisive introduction to The Best of World SF: Volume 1, a kind of follow-up to the Apex Book of World SF volumes, which appeared over nearly a decade until 2018, Lavie Tidhar takes ironic note of the various meanings of “world science fiction” over the years. Originally a grandiose term for whomever showed up in New York in 1939 for a tiny fan convention which happened to take place during a World’s Fair, the name Worldcon stuck forever, even though for decades it basically meant Anglo-Americon. Not until 2015 did Worldcon’s highest award go to a novel that was not originally written in English. A loose organization of professionals in 1976 called itself World SF, more social than literary, and in 1986 two of its founders, Brian W. Aldiss and Sam Lundwall, edited The Penguin World Omnibus of Science Fiction, which Tidhar mentions as one of the few anthologies of international SF of the last 35 years (by which I assume he means worldwide, since there have been a number of international anthologies focusing on specific regions). In comparing the contents of that 1986 volume to Tidhar’s current anthology, a couple of things become apparent. Few contemporary readers would recognize more than a handful of names from the Aldiss/Lundwall, and those are likely to be the British and American contributors. Tidhar includes no US authors at all, and yet easily a dozen of the names will be familiar to anyone following the field over the last decade. Some have already been widely honored. The lead story, Aliette de Bodard’s “Immersion”, a marvel of transforming a simple tale of a family restaurant facing a huge order into an exploration of cultural appropriation and enhanced-reality tech, won Nebula and Locus Awards, while the final selection, Zen Cho’s “If At First You Don’t Succeed, Try, Try Again”, was a Hugo winner (an endearing tale of an aspiring dragon and a failed academic, it’s one of the few fantasies here). These and other contributors – Chen Qiufan, Vandana Singh, Tade Thompson, Hannu Rajaniemi, Ekaterina Sedia, Lauren Beukes, Karin Tidbeck, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Tlotlo Tsamaase – have given us deservedly high-profile and award-winning books.