Maria Medina was on her way to tend to her backyard when she saw a young teen walking her dog with her boyfriend. She recognized the 14-year-old girl, her family were nice people from the same Back of the Yards neighborhood where Medina has lived for over 30 years. From the back of her house Medina heard two gunshots and, when she thought it safe, ventured to the front to find paramedics trying to save the seventh-grader’s life.