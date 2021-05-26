Wildlife and the great outdoors

Today’s readers’ wildlife feature will be presented by our own Greg Mayer, who visited a heron rookery. All the following text is Greg’s. Last weekend, my friend Andy Buchanan had reported to me seeing large birds in trees at the Mt. Pleasant, Racine County, WI, village compost site. He thought they resembled the storks he knew from Florida, but which don’t occur in Wisconsin, so we went this past week to take a look and see what they were. We found an active Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) rookery in big, dead trees, in a flooded wetland (about 6 acres of open water in a Google Earth image from this past April) to the NE of the compost site.