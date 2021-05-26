Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Wildlife and the great outdoors

Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 2021-05-26

“I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it.” — John Thune. “This nation will remain the...

www.timesenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Thune
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Great Outdoors#Birds#Turkeys#Americans#Spicily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
Related
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Don’t feed the wildlife

INDIANA – A helpful tip on living with wildlife: Don’t feed wildlife. Feeding wildlife can disrupt their natural biology, spread disease, and create conflict with other wildlife. Instead, provide habitat. A resident landowner or tenant can legally capture the following species of wild animals without a permit on the property...
Detroit, MItrentontrib.com

Things are buzzing at the Wildlife Refuge

The Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge will soon be getting some new workers to help with our plants around the refuge. These little gardeners will pollinate the prairie flowers throughout the Refuge Gateway and Humbug Marsh units. If you are thinking that these new workers are honeybees, then you are correct! To support the honeybee population, we are having beehives installed at the refuge.
whyevolutionistrue.com

Wildlife photos: Visit to a Great Blue Heron Rookery

Today’s readers’ wildlife feature will be presented by our own Greg Mayer, who visited a heron rookery. All the following text is Greg’s. Last weekend, my friend Andy Buchanan had reported to me seeing large birds in trees at the Mt. Pleasant, Racine County, WI, village compost site. He thought they resembled the storks he knew from Florida, but which don’t occur in Wisconsin, so we went this past week to take a look and see what they were. We found an active Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) rookery in big, dead trees, in a flooded wetland (about 6 acres of open water in a Google Earth image from this past April) to the NE of the compost site.
Animalstheacorn.com

Wildlife bridge a path for fire?

The Liberty Canyon wildlife bridge is an expensive experiment that may not work. Mountain lions have successfully crossed the 101 by using underpasses and tunnels, perfect for an animal that prefers to be hidden. Prey animals are the type that prefer open spaces (bridges). The bridge location is where the...
AnimalsVoice of America

Wildlife Conservation

VOA Connect Episode 179 - Different ways people are protecting the animal species in their communities. (includes previously aired material).
AnimalsThousand Oaks Acorn

Wildlife bridge might not work

The Liberty Canyon wildlife bridge is an expensive experiment that may not work. Mountain lions have successfully crossed the 101 by using underpasses and tunnels, perfect for an animal that prefers to be hidden. Prey animals are the type that prefer open spaces (bridges). The bridge location is where the...
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

LASATA: Celebrate southwest Michigan’s great outdoors

June is National Great Outdoors Month, and southwest Michigan is a wonderful place to get out and explore. As we officially kick off summer next week, and with students on summer break, now is a great time to shut off the electronics, put down the screens and go outside. It is estimated that our children nowadays spend 10 hours a day looking at screens and not enough time in nature.
Photographywhyevolutionistrue.com

Readers’ wildlife photos

Once again I emit my call for readers’ wildlife (or street) photos, as I’m getting a bit nervous when the tank runs low. Today we have lovely plant photos (milkweed) from reader Christopher McLaughlin. His IDs and notes are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Wildlife Window: Making a case to save steppes and their wildlife

A single tree growing in a spot a mile or two from the nearest other tree does not qualify that spot as a forest. No one would argue this point. But thinking about it a little more deeply, exactly how many trees are needed to make a forest? And what do we call those places with scattered trees?
Southport, MEboothbayregister.com

Wildlife in action

Stephanie Morrison of Southport took these photos of wildlife in action. The great blue heron and other bird were at Lobster Cove Preserve in Boothbay Harbor and the osprey was at Southport.
HobbiesTree Hugger

The 7 "Leave No Trace" Principles of Outdoor Ethics

We all have a responsibility when it comes to enjoying the great outdoors. Staying mindful of the effects that our presence has on the environment, as well as its plants, wildlife, and ecosystems, is a pivotal part of our place in the natural world. The “Leave No Trace” principles were...
Lifestylescttx.com

Join Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine’s Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt for Fun Summer Adventure

#GOSH2021: Explore new Texas destinations and share selfies along the way. Select from six regions, including Dallas, Central Texas, Houston, Panhandle, South Texas and West Texas. Register on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine website or the TPWD Facebook Page, then find the spot, take a smiling selfie and tag it on Twitter or Instagram. Participants can also post and tag it on the TPWD Facebook Page with #GOSH2021. Partakers can visit locations regionally or statewide and complete one or all GOSH activities.
GardeningTimes-Argus

In the Garden: What to do with a dead tree?

If you are a regular reader of this column, you know that I kill plants (just like you probably do): houseplants, annuals, flowers in the ground, and yes, even trees. Although some oaks live 400 years, most plants naturally have a much shorter life span. And although some die as result of my negligence, most do not. But I do push the limits of Zone Hardiness, trying plants that rather would winter in Pennsylvania — and occasionally killing them.
Animalsthemountvernongrapevine.com

Wildlife Wednesday – The Crappie

It’s Wildlife Wednesday time once again from your friends at the Ohio Division of Wildlife! With Free Fishing Days for Ohioans coming up this weekend, let’s spotlight a popular fish here in Ohio – crappie. Both black crappie and white crappie are native to Ohio, and are common in lakes,...
Laramie, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Mountain plover observations provide a rare treat

The bird catches my eye not because it flew off, but because it starts to fly away and then quickly lands again. It runs a few feet, stops and scolds me. The strange behavior gets my attention. I smile when I identify the bird: it is a mountain plover. Their...
AnimalsQuad-Cities Times

YARD AND GARDEN: Create a bird-friendly yard

North America has lost 3 billion birds since 1970, according to a study from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. This is a 30% decrease. This statistic may feel devastating and overwhelming, but you don’t have to feel helpless. There are some simple things that you can do to make your yard bird-friendly.
Chagrin Falls, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

The great outdoors are calling with movies and adventures: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio - Outdoor movie nights have returned. Watch a family friendly movie under the stars this summer at Observatory Park. Geauga Park District is presenting three films, all beginning at 8:30 p.m. “Jumanji: The Next Level” on Saturday, June 19 starts the series. Next up is “Apollo 13” Saturday, July 24, followed by the original “Mary Poppins” Saturday, Aug. 7.