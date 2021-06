Jaime Munguia will be able to move forward with his next scheduled date. For the second time in as many attempts, an opponent switch is in store for Munguia’s next ring appearance. The unbeaten former junior middleweight titlist will now face Poland’s Kamil Szeremeta, sources familiar with the development have informed BoxingScene.com. The bout serves as the new headliner for a June 19 show to air live on DAZN from Don Haskins Center on the campus of University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).