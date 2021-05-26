NBA Debuts New Global Brand Campaign “That’s Game” Ahead of 2021 NBA Playoffs
The NBA today unveiled “That’s Game,” its new global brand campaign, which will tip off at the start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 22 and continue with the league’s upcoming 75th anniversary season highlighting pivotal moments on-court and beyond, from iconic plays in-arena to the impact players have in the community. The new campaign, created in conjunction with creative agency Translation, demonstrates how the NBA has advanced the game, grown its community and impacted culture throughout the league’s storied history.forwardtimes.com