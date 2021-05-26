Cancel
NBA

NBA Debuts New Global Brand Campaign “That’s Game” Ahead of 2021 NBA Playoffs

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA today unveiled “That’s Game,” its new global brand campaign, which will tip off at the start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 22 and continue with the league’s upcoming 75th anniversary season highlighting pivotal moments on-court and beyond, from iconic plays in-arena to the impact players have in the community. The new campaign, created in conjunction with creative agency Translation, demonstrates how the NBA has advanced the game, grown its community and impacted culture throughout the league’s storied history.

