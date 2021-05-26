Bloomfield Police Nab Accused Porch Pirate From East Orange

Cesar Pagan Torres Photo Credit: Bloomfield PD

Authorities in Bloomfield nabbed a 27-year-old man who they say stole packages from two local homes.

Cesar Pagan Torres, of East Orange, was arrested on May 19 in connection with the incidents, Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said.

A Chester Avenue (Bloomfield) resident saw a man take a package from his front porch via surveillance video on May 18 around 6:45 p.m., DeMaio said.

The video showed a thin white male wearing a black hat, dark colored hooded sweatshirt, riding a red bicycle, police said. The package contained bathing suits valued at $80, police said.

Earlier that day, a resident had two packages stolen from his North 13th Street porch. Those packages were delivered at 11:29 a.m. and 11:57 a.m., police said.

Surveillance video showed a light skin male, riding a red bicycle wearing a black and gray jacket, black sneakers, and a black hat with a gold sticker on the brim, police said. He walked up onto the porch and steal both packages.

Pagan-Torres was identified as the thief in both incidents and arrested the following day, police said.

