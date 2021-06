MESICK — A trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post came to the aid of a Mesick man in an overdose situation Wednesday and saved his life with a shot of Narcan. At 12:30 p.m. on May 5, trooper William Coon was dispatched to a residence on Guthrie Road in Wexford County's Hanover Township to a report of an unresponsive 34-year-old man, according to a press release from the MSP. The caller stated her boyfriend had borrowed her car to go to the store and was gone longer than expected, police said.