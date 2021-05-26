Cancel
College Sports

Eleven Cougars Named to Athlon Preseason All-Conference Team

By University of Houston Athletics
forwardtimes.com
 16 days ago

Eleven University of Houston Football players were selected to Athlon's 2021 preseason American Athletic All-Conference Team, the publication announced on Friday. The Cougars were represented on the first team by senior Marcus Jones at cornerback and punt returner. Senior offensive lineman Kody Russey, junior defensive lineman Derek Parish and senior kicker Dalton Witherspoon were picked for the second team, while junior tight end Christian Trahan was slotted on the third team.

forwardtimes.com
State
Hawaii State
