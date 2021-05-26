8 women file lawsuit against Eastern Michigan University, allege sexual assault cover-up
YPSILANTI, MI – Eight more women filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Eastern Michigan University officials of covering up a series of sexual assaults. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of eight Jane Does in U.S. District Court, alleges that the women were sexually assaulted or raped at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house and Theta Chi fraternity house by a number of assailants. It is the second lawsuit filed against the university alleging that there is a culture of sexual assault on campus.www.mlive.com