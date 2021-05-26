8 women file lawsuit against Eastern Michigan University, allege sexual assault cover-up

On May 26, 2021, the National Women’s Law Center joined an amicus brief led by Women Employed and the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, along with law firm partner DLA Piper LLP and 28 other advocacy organizations, in the Illinois Supreme Court in support of an employee who reported sexual harassment by an outside vendor and the third-party attorney who was hired to investigate the matter. The Illinois Appellate Court issued a troubling decision that would make it easier for named harassers to bring retaliatory defamation lawsuits against those who report or investigate claims of sexual harassment or other workplace discrimination. Amici are asking the Illinois Supreme Court to reverse this decision that would increase the already high levels of retaliation faced by so many who come forward.