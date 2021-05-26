Cancel
Ankeny, IA

City of Ankeny Offers Free Yoga in the Park

 14 days ago

The City of Ankeny is pleased to offer Yoga in the Park starting Saturday, May 29, at 8 a.m. Bring a yoga mat and a friend to enjoy one hour of free outdoor yoga every Saturday morning May 29 through Sept. 4 at Wagner Park. Yoga in the Park is...

