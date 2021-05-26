Cancel
Simone Biles Dominates the Sport of Gymnastics Simply Because She Can

By Grace Boateng
forwardtimes.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a hiatus from competition, reigning world champion and 24-year-old native Texan, Simone Biles is back to dominating gymnastics once again. Biles has been competing at the highest level for a decade and is in great condition as she has her sights set on the Tokyo Olympics. On Saturday Biles won the 2021 GK U.S. Classic title in Indianapolis with a score of 58.4. While her score was 1 point higher than any other gymnast even with an imperfect bar routine, that was not the highlight of the competition.

