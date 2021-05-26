#OSNow PODCAST: Insurance carriers dropping Orlando homeowners and political appointments = too much power for governor (Ep. 659)
Orlando Sentinel Now afternoon update for Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Listen as our reporters, editors and columnists discuss stories that are important to Central Florida: Apple podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or OrlandoSentinel.com/Conversations. Metro Orlando homeowners among 53,000 to be dropped by property insurance carriers (:31) Too many political appointments = too...www.orlandosentinel.com