Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

#OSNow PODCAST: Insurance carriers dropping Orlando homeowners and political appointments = too much power for governor (Ep. 659)

By Orlando Sentinel Podcasts
Orlando Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando Sentinel Now afternoon update for Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Listen as our reporters, editors and columnists discuss stories that are important to Central Florida: Apple podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or OrlandoSentinel.com/Conversations. Metro Orlando homeowners among 53,000 to be dropped by property insurance carriers (:31) Too many political appointments = too...

www.orlandosentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Governor#Metro Orlando Homeowners#Central Florida#Weekdays#Editors#Polls#Googleplay#Conversation#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Politics
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Facebook
Related
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

What's behind recent labor shortages — and how it could play out locally

Labor shortages are dotting the national landscape, but economists are hoping it's a short-term issue. Some sectors, such as restaurants and hospitality, have been slower to rebound from Covid-19's impact. Now opening at increased capacity, some of these businesses are finding it difficult to staff up to meet the demand. This is also the reality for many Orlando-area businesses.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Orlando FEMA vaccine site to close in about 1 week

The FEMA vaccine site in Orlando will only be open for about one more week, officials said. The federally-supported vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus confirmed to FOX 35 that the site will close one week from Tuesday. That means that May 25th will be the final day that the public can walk up and receive a vaccine at the location.
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

Caribe Royale Orlando Donation to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida Is First By a Hotel Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Began

Much-needed support for individuals and families who have lost everything through natural disaster or personal tragedy arrived in the form of furniture donated by Caribe Royale Orlando to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida. The donation is the first by a hotel to the area’s only furniture and clothing bank since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Online poker dropped from Florida gambling deal

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida agreed to drop references to online casino games from a new gambling deal, alleviating concerns that the agreement could turn cellphones into mobile slot machines. A provision of the gambling deal included a “miscellaneous section,” outlining that Florida would negotiate in...
Orlando, FLDuluth News Tribune

Point/Counterpoint: Disney World is just changing with the times

Anyone who has been to Orlando, Florida, will tell you that we are a vibrant, multicultural city with a rich history of inclusion. I worked at Disney in my early 20s and have served seven years in the military since then. Both jobs had strict limits on grooming standards, so I feel like I am in a unique position to opine on recent changes at Disney World.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to add new Central Florida locations

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties. FFC of Central Florida is led by Barbara, Jesse and Robert White, who were not available for comment.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Moving to Disney World Becomes More Expensive as Housings Prices Soar

For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream is to live in Orlando, where you can be minutes away from Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. Guests used to multiple-hour flights or drives to get to the Most Magical Place on Earth may especially feel this way;...