Parenting is exhausting. We are constantly shuttling our kids around to activities, camps, and events. Sometimes we set aside time for a date night, but it usually requires some planning which can also feel like a chore. It’s easy to get bogged down in our kids lives and forget about our own. I can say for certain that I, too, enjoy doing fun things. Participating in a planned activity sounds fabulous. I’m not talking about planning it yourself, but rather showing up and having a good time.