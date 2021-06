In addition to revealing its fall lineup on Tuesday, The CW also announced a trio of upcoming TV specials involving the Waltons, the Scooby gang and, of course, Beebo. First up is Beebo Saves Christmas, a one-hour animated adventure in which “everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy turned furry god [from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow] will once again be a hero as he hopes to save Christmas. When Sprinkles, an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.”