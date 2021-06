Every weekend of the Major League Baseball season, there are seemingly several interesting occurrences that change our outlook on certain teams. While it is likely long overdue to get on the San Francisco Giants’ train, they have the look of a team that will be a contender for the long haul after their series win over the Cubs. Chicago is not the only NL Central team that faltered over the weekend. The St. Louis Cardinals were swept in four games at home by the Cincinnati Reds, leaving us to wonder if the Milwaukee Brewers are the class of the division after their four-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. And on the American League side, are we cooling off on the Yankees yet, after getting swept at home by the Boston Red Sox?