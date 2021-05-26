Cancel
No Cal Players on Athlon's Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team

By Jake Curtis
 9 days ago
Athlon recently presented its selections for its 2021 preseason All-Pac-12 football teams, and the magazine was not particularly kind to Cal.

Not a single Cal player was selected to Athlon’s first-team preseason all-conference team, and only one – outside linebacker Cameron Goode – was named to the second team.

Compare that to Arizona State, which has six players on Athlon’s first team and 10 to the first or second teams.

Stanford, UCLA and Arizona are the only teams besides Cal without a first-team choices, and Cal is the only team that doesn’t have at least two players named to Athlon’s first or second teams.

Athlon also selected a third- and fourth-team all-Pac-12 squads, and six other Cal players were named to those teams.

Cal has five players named to Athlon’s third team: running back Christopher Brown, center Michael Saffell, linebacker Kuony Deng, cornerback Josh Drayden and safety Elijah Hicks.

One other Golden Bears players is named the Athlon’s fourth team: offensive lineman Valentino Daltoso.

It's noteworthy that Cal quarterback Chase Garbers and wide receiver Kekoa Crawford were not named to any of the four teams.

Number of selections to first team by school:

Arizona State: 6

Utah: 5

USC: 4

Washington: 4

Oregon: 3

Washington State: 2

Colorado: 2

Oregon State: 2

Cal: 0

Stanford: 0

UCLA: 0

Arizona: 0

.

Number of selections to first or second team

Arizona State: 10

USC: 8

Utah: 8

Washington: 6

Oregon: 5

Colorado: 4

Oregon State: 4

Stanford: 3

Washington State: 2

UCLA: 2

Arizona: 2

Cal: 1

.

Number of selections on all four Athlon preseason all-Pac-12 teams

Oregon: 14

USC: 13

Washington: 13

Arizona State: 12

UCLA: 12

Utah: 11

Colorado: 10

Washington State: 8

Oregon State: 8

Cal: 7

Stanford: 6

Arizona: 4

.

Here are the Athlon selections

First-Team Offense

QB Kedon Slovis, USC

RB Jarek Broussard, Colorado

RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

AP Max Borghi, Washington State

WR Drake London, USC

WR Johnny Johnson, Oregon

TE Cade Otton, Washington

C Nathan Eldridge, Oregon State

OL Nick Ford, Utah

OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OL Abraham Lucas, Washington State

OL Dohnovan West, Arizona State

.

First-Team Defense

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

DL Tyler Johnson, Arizona State

DL Mika Tafua, Utah

LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington (suffered torn Achilles in spring)

LB Drake Jackson, USC

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

LB Avery Roberts, Oregon State

LB Nate Landman, Colorado

DB Trent McDuffie, Washington

DB Chase Lucas, Arizona State

DB Chris Steele, USC

DB Mykael Wright, Oregon

.

First-Team Specialists

K Jadon Redding, Utah

P Michael Turk, Arizona State

KR D.J. Taylor, Arizona State

PR Britain Covey, Utah

.

Second-Team Offense

QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

RB Austin Jones, Stanford

RB CJ Verdell, Oregon

AP Britain Covey, Utah

WR Bru McCoy, USC

WR Kyle Philips, UCLA

TE Brant Kuithe, Utah

C Alex Forsyth, Oregon

OL Luke Wattenberg, Washington

OL Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

OL Joshua Gray, Oregon State

OL Sean Rhyan, UCLA

.

Second-Team Defense

DL Thomas Booker, Stanford

DL Jermayne Lole, Arizona State

DL Nick Figueroa, USC

LB Omar Speights, Oregon State

LB Cameron Goode, California

LB Carson Wells, Colorado

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

CB Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona

CB Clark Phillips, Utah

S Isaiah Pola-Mao, USC

S Evan Fields, Arizona State

.

Second-Team Specialists

K Lucas Havrisik, Arizona

P Ben Griffiths, USC

KR Nathaniel Peat, Stanford

PR Dimitri Stanley, Colorado

.

Third-Team Offense

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

RB Christopher Brown, California

RB Brittain Brown, UCLA

AP/WR Travell Harris, Washington State

WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

WR Renard Bell, Washington State

WR Jaylon Redd, Oregon

TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

C Sam Marrazzo, UCLA

OL Walter Rouse, Stanford

OL Michael Saffell, California

OL Sataoa Laumea, Utah

OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon

OL Andrew Vorhees, USC

.

Third-Team Defense

DL Terrance Lang, Colorado

DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DL Tuli Letuligasenoa Washington

DL Isaac Hodgins, Oregon State

LB Caleb Johnson, UCLA

LB Jahad Woods, Washington State

LB Kuony Deng, California

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

LB Merlin Robertson, Arizona State

CB Jaylen Watson, Washington State

CB Josh Drayden, California

S Elijah Hicks, California

S Verone McKinley III, Oregon

.

Third-Team Specialists

K Parker Lewis, USC

P Ryan Sanborn, Stanford

KR Travell Harris, Washington State

PR Kyle Philips, UCLA

.

Fourth-Team Offense

QB Charlie Brewer, Utah

RB Chip Trayanum, Arizona State

RB Keaontay Ingram, USC

RB Travis Dye, Oregon

AP/RB Sean McGrew, Washington

WR Terrell Bynum, Washington

WR Trevon Bradford, Oregon State

WR Dimitri Stanley, Colorado

TE Brady Russell, Colorado

C Colby Pursell, Colorado

OL Valentino Daltoso, California

OL Nous Keobounnam, Oregon State

OL Frank Filip, Colorado

OL Victor Curne, Washington

OL Donovan Laie, Arizona

OL Alec Anderson, UCLA

.

Fourth-Team Defense

DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

DL Brennan Jackson, Washington State

DL Jalen Harris, Arizona

DL Mitchell Agude, UCLA

LB Isaac Slade-Matautia, Oregon

LB Ryan Bowman, Washington

DB Jamal Hill, Oregon

DB JaTravis Broughton, Utah

DB Kyler Gordon, Washington

DB Quentin Lake, UCLA

DB Qwuantrezz Knight, UCLA

DB Isaiah Lewis, Colorado

.

Fourth-Team Specialists

K Peyton Henry, Washington

P Tom Snee, Oregon

KR Gary Bryant, USC

PR Trevon Bradford, Oregon State

.

Cover photo of Cameron Goode by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

