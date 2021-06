If you're looking for a simple cell phone plan that doesn't drown you in minutes, texts, data, or features you don't actually need, then a pay-as-you-go plan like Ultra Mobile PayGo could be the perfect fit. PayGo is a plan offered by MVNO Ultra Mobile and comes with just enough talk, text, and data to get by on T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G network. Though it definitely doesn't come with much, it's extremely affordable, and you can always recharge your PayGo plan or purchase data or voice and text passes. It's a convenient plan to consider if your wireless needs are minimal and you know that you get reliable T-Mobile coverage in your area.