Rare Gems at Abreu Vineyards

“Rombauer Chardonnay is California sunshine in a bottle.”—Bob Knebel, president and CEO. “We are honored, really honored, and grateful to have loyal fans,” says Bob Knebel, president and CEO, of Rombauer Vineyards about being voted Best Chardonnay by NorthBay biz readers. “Our Chardonnay is known for being a rich, mouth-watering balanced wine with a never-ending delicious finish,” says Knebel. Part of what makes its Chardonnay unique is that the style is consistent from vintage to vintage. It is known to be a very complex wine that surprises and delights. Not surprising considering it involves more than 130 vineyard lots of premier Carnernos grapes. Knebel says, “Rombauer Chardonnay is California sunshine in a bottle.”