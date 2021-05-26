Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Rare Gems at Abreu Vineyards

By James Molesworth
winespectator.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinemaker Brad Grimes is crafting some of the finest Cabernets in Napa Valley from Abreu's Cappella, Madrona Ranch and Las Posadas vineyards. Wine Spectator's James Molesworth gets an inside look. Watch the videos!. Join today and get immediate access to this article, and to our entire database of more than...

www.winespectator.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abreu Vineyards#Gems#Food Drink#Beverages#Napa Valley#Mountain Fire#Valley Fire#Cabernets#Wine Spectator#Las Posadas Vineyards#Rare#Flora Springs#Spring#Moments#Today#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkstowncarolina.com

Earth & Vine: Overmountain Vineyards

When Sofia Lilly confesses that her first crush was at ten years old, she isn’t talking about a childhood sweetheart. She’s inviting you into the pivotal moment she fell in love with winemaking. “We had a little basket press that I was obsessed with. It’s a lot smaller than what...
Drinksvinepair.com

Wagner Vineyards Cabernet Franc 2019

Chilled Red Cravings, Pizza Night, Wine And Cheese Night. This wine is on the leaner side of Cab Franc and has good natural acidity. The palate is soft with somewhat sharp edges. The depth is there, but it’s subtle. Great bottle to chill and nom with some artisan cheeses.
Drinksnorthbaybiz.com

Best Chardonnay: Rombauer Vineyards

“Rombauer Chardonnay is California sunshine in a bottle.”—Bob Knebel, president and CEO. “We are honored, really honored, and grateful to have loyal fans,” says Bob Knebel, president and CEO, of Rombauer Vineyards about being voted Best Chardonnay by NorthBay biz readers. “Our Chardonnay is known for being a rich, mouth-watering balanced wine with a never-ending delicious finish,” says Knebel. Part of what makes its Chardonnay unique is that the style is consistent from vintage to vintage. It is known to be a very complex wine that surprises and delights. Not surprising considering it involves more than 130 vineyard lots of premier Carnernos grapes. Knebel says, “Rombauer Chardonnay is California sunshine in a bottle.”
Santa Rosa, CAnorthbaybiz.com

Best Rose: Balletto Vineyards

“We’ve been making the Rosé of Pinot Noir from the same three Pinot blocks for the last eight years. Because of that, the balance, style and general impression have been incredibly consistent and at an extremely high level for as many years.”—Anthony Beckman, winemaker. Celebrating 20 years as a family...
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Serene 2018 Etoile Vineyard Chardonnay (Dundee Hills)

There is a lip-smacking tang to the flavors here, with Meyer lemon and green apple fruit in the center, elevated with spicy acidity. It's got a great snap to it in the way the fruit bites right on through the finish. Barrel aging for 15 months in 43% new French oak brings a polished frame of buttery toast, but the fruit and acidity are the real stars of the show. Drink now and through the rest of the decade. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Divio 2019 Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)

Beautifully crafted, rich and toasty, this is another in an unbroken string of great vintages for Divio's Chardonnay. The flavors touch equally upon tree fruits, mixed citrus and tropical fruits, all swathed in a lush layer of new oak. The oak tannins are still a bit raw, but give this another year or so in the bottle and it will snap into focus. Drink from 2022. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Manu 2020 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)

There's a slight seashell-like reduction on the nose which, rather than detract, adds to the zingy grapefruit, passionfruit, lime zest and gentle grassy notes. On the palate, there's depth of flavor and a lift of bright acidity that's balanced by a chalky texture. Zippy and harmonious, this could age a few years in bottle for more honeyed complexity. Drink through 2024. Christina Pickard.
Drinkswinemag.com

Elizabeth Chambers 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

A pale copper hue, this fragrant and tart rosé is just right for warm weather picnicking. The citrus-driven fruit is crisp and clean, with pleasing notes of sliced cucumber and apple. The flavors are precise and last through a moderately long finish. With alcohol under 13%, it's a good, gulpable companion to cold cuts, salads and chicken. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkscbslocal.com

Turkovich Family Wines

We are in Winters at Turkovich Family Wines where they have your getaway to a great day of wine tasting. See how you can partake in their events and enjoy their good wine.
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Serene 2018 Abbey Oaks Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)

Still young and tight, this new release spent 14 months in 55% new French oak, which is front and center at this stage of development. This estate vineyard is unique for the winery as it's not in the Dundee Hills, but in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. The finish brings notes of dried tobacco and Bourbon tea, and the structure seems destined for long-term ageability. Drink now and into the 2030s. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Serene 2018 Members' Limited Edition Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

This lush wine soaks the palate with a mix of chocolate, hazelnut candy, blackberry and espresso. The appeal is immediate and irresistible. Drink now–2025. Paul Gregutt. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Drinkswinemag.com

Handpicked 2018 La Colina Vineyard Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

One of a pair of single-vineyard Oregon Pinots from this Australian producer, the La Colina mixes Pommard, Wädenswil and Dijon clones from 20-year-old vines. It's a sappy, tart, tasty wine. The raspberry and cherry fruit have a pleasing sour candy tartness. It's a bright, sassy young wine with appealing freshness. Paul Gregutt.
Drinksvinepair.com

Trombetta Family Wines Gap's Crown Vineyard Chardonnay 2018

Relaxing After Work, Sipping Without Food, Treat Yo'self. Trombetta Family Wines Gap's Crown Vineyard Chardonnay 2018 Review. This is a great American Chardonnay. It has all the old school vibes, with the smells of fancy French bistro butter and a freshly-sliced vanilla bean and granola vibe. The palate is crazy balanced for all the depth it gives. I’m thinking just sip this one. Maybe pair it with some cheeses, but this has a drink-on-its-own quality to it.
DrinksWTOP

Wine of the Week: National ‘Drink Rosé Wine’ Day

Evidently, there is a “National Day” for everything. There is a National Coconut Cream Pie Day (May 8, in case you’re wondering). March is the month for National Fruit Compote Day. And there’s my children’s favorite: National Be Late For Something Day in September — like they need an excuse to celebrate that!
Drinksnolaweekend.com

Copper Vine launches new wine tasting experiences this summer

Copper Vine, the popular wine pub in the Central Business District, announced its launching new private wine tasting experiences this summer. The restaurant says the new experiences guide guests through a private course dinner or wine tasting featuring hand-selections from regions around the world. Sommelier Lydia Kurkoski and executive chef...
Drinksthecarousel.com

5 Reasons White Wine Is A Winter Winner

When the temperature begins to drop many of us tend to choose red wine over white – after all, white wine is a summer drink, isn’t it? And while there’s no denying a deep, rich red is an ideal drink to enjoy beside a roaring fire, there’s a wide range of white wine varieties which pair perfectly with warming, winter meals.
Drinksjerseysbest.com

Drink Spotlight: Oh, honey!

Drinking better-made products should apply just as much to nonalcoholic beverages as they do to those featured in this summer’s Raise A Glass column. After all, you deserve to drink better all the time, so consider this sparkling honey water made by one of New Jersey’s most highly awarded craft producers, Melovino Meadery in Vauxhall.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Cullen Dancing in the Sun 2018

Asian Food, Drinking Outside the Lines, Indian Food. The nose is subtle and mineral-driven. The acidity is calm and almost seamless, keeping the wine refreshing. The palate has a slight weight. You get an almost earthy vibe from the this white wine, making it a great pairing for a cheese plate.
Drinkscoachellavalleyweekly.com

Springing into Swinging Summer Wines!

No surprises here! Our desert is already enjoying the summer season. And the wine aisles in my wine department are filling up with party folk as we speak. You’d think they would be grabbing cold beers and hard seltzers—well, they are; but, our wine sales are continually breaking records. Of...