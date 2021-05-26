TRUE TALK: A legacy of faith

I’ve been playing with the notion of “faith in the neighborhood” for a very long time. It shapes the way I teach about the world’s many religions—which I have been doing since the early 1990s in preparatory schools, churches, federal prisons, hospitals, colleges, universities, and seminaries. “Faith in the Neighborhood” has served as the name for a book series and for a course I have taught several times here at Hartford Seminary. Whenever I have used it for the past many years, and for whatever purpose, “faith in the neighborhood” has always had a double meaning. One’s neighborhood is one’s abiding place, the vicinity in which one dwells. While I sometimes use neighborhood as a metaphor for context, more often I really do mean one’s specific geographical location. I am particularly interested in those abiding places that are multi-religious. So, when I speak of “faith in the neighborhood,” I may be referring to any of the plethora of expressions of religion in our vicinity; or I may be indicating my conviction that the place in which we dwell has potential for good—which, in my estimation, includes an increasingly positive attitude toward religious manyness.