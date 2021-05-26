Cancel
WWE RAW and Smackdown Land On Top 100 Top Rated TV Shows of the Last Year

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety has revealed the top 100 top rated TV shows of the 2020-21 season and both RAW and Smackdown managed to make the list. The two shows tied for #82, along with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV), 60 Minutes Presents (CBS), Superstore (NBC), Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo), Name That Tune (FOX), Rebel (ABC), Good Girls (NBC), The Unicorn (CBS), The Blacklist (NBC), MacGyver (CBS), Teen Mom II (MTV), Game of Talents (FOX), Home Economics (ABC), Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo), Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo), Darcey & Stacey (TLC), To Tell The Truth (ABC), Debris (NBC), Paramount Plus Challenge Sneak (MTV), All Rise (CBS), Transplant (NBC), For Life (ABC), Press Your Luck (ABC), 20/20 (ABC), Black-ish (ABC), United States of Al (CBS) and Gold Rush (Discovery). All shows had an average of a 0.7 rating.

411mania.com
