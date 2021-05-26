WWE RAW and Smackdown Land On Top 100 Top Rated TV Shows of the Last Year

NCIS was the No. 1 primetime drama in total viewers, while This Is Us was tops in the 18-49 demo. The Voice was the No. 1 primetime reality show in total viewers, while The Masked Singer was No. 1 in the demo. Young Sheldon was the No. 1 primetime comedy in total viewers, while South Park was the No. 1 primetime comedy in the demo -- though it only aired two episodes this season. The broadcast network winners, according to Variety, include The Equalizer and Ken Jeong. The losers include comedy -- the list of the Top 30 shows in the demo boasts just three sitcoms.