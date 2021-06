South Carolina basketball lost one player, but added another. It appears the final movement on the South Carolina basketball roster is coming to a close. Over the offseason, the Gamecocks saw Trae Hannibal, Jalyn McCreary, TJ Moss, Trey Anderson, and Justin Minaya opt to enter the transfer portal following the 2020 season. Leading scorer AJ Lawson is also gone after declaring for the NBA Draft in late April.