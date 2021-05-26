newsbreak-logo
Video Games

BlizzCon 2021 is not happening

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blizzard announced today that there will be no BlizzCon 2021. The annual event was first held in 2005, but the coronavirus pandemic squashed last year's event and has now ended plans for an in-person event this year (BlizzCon usually takes place in October or November). This February saw the first BlizzConline as a virtual replacement for the missed 2020 event (and it had plenty going on), and it looks like something similar—but with a twist—will fill the gap until late 2022 at least.

