WA Sec. of Health: State hopes to avoid ‘tale of two societies’ for vaccinated, unvaccinated

By Liam cole
newsnationusa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite COVID-19 vaccination rates in Washington continuing to trend upward, state health officials still have concerns over counties where rates remain low. As Washington’s Deputy Secretary for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach pointed out during a Wednesday briefing, the rate of eligible residents who have received at least one dose ranges widely from county to county. While more populous areas like King County report that more than 72% of eligible residents over 16 years old have gotten their first dose, more rural regions like Ferry County are down around 28%.

