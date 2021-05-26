WA Sec. of Health: State hopes to avoid ‘tale of two societies’ for vaccinated, unvaccinated

Those fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask or physical distance, as recently announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after a single-dose vaccine or after their second dose in a two-dose series, and mask wearing is still subject to any federal, state, or local requirements, as well as business and healthcare settings. Washington County Public Health Administrator Danielle Pettit-Majewski says this new guidance proves the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, “I think it can be a little bit confusing because I think people oftentimes hear the first part, like the CDC says no masks indoors or outdoors and you’re perfectly safe, but if you’re fully vaccinated. So I do get a little bit concerned about people thinking we’re moving away from masking completely and the potential for spread because if you are indoors with other people who are unvaccinated and you are unvaccinated there is still a risk.”