Korean churches must nurture younger generations

(RNS) — In one of the Gospels’ most evocative phrases, Jesus calls his followers “a city on a hill (that) cannot be hidden.”. As I read that verse recently, I was reminded of the comprehensive scope of that image. All of God’s people, together, are this hilltop city through which the light of God’s glory shines. Unfortunately, the attitudes and practices of the Western Church have too often shrunk the global scope of this city’s boundaries. The church in North America has historically acted as if we are the primary (or only) “hill” of God’s global work. However, church growth statistics and missions trends tell us otherwise.