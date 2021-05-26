Cancel
U.S. Economic Data Prints Softly, U.S. Dollar Mostly Flat

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleU.S. economic data disappointed yesterday. The SPX remained largely unaffected as the dollar remained quiet. Does this remind you of anything?. When a market is in Goldilocks mode, the “data doesn’t matter.” However, is the current landscape very Goldilocks-like? There seems to be lingering uncertainty behind the curtain that would not lend itself well to such a scenario.

www.investing.com
