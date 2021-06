Millions scrambled to get an earlier second dose of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday as over-40s took advantage of new rules on the timing of the jab, while some under-40s found they were also able to change their appointment.The government has slashed the time gap between doses from 12 weeks to eight in a bid to accelerate the vaccine rollout.But some under-40s have said they were able to cancel existing appointments for their second jab and sign up for another one several weeks earlier than originally planned, despite not being eligible. It is not immediately clear if the discrepancy is...