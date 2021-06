Want to learn how to use the various equipment in our Creation Station at the library? Need help on a craft project you’re working on? Get 1-on-1 help through the Maker Meetup program where staff will assist you based on your needs. We may not know how to do it all, but we’ll do our best to assist you. Register for a time to visit on Thursdays by calling 325-676-6025, ask for Heather Carter, or email heather.carter@abilenetx.gov. Sessions will last 30-45 minutes.