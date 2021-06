On April 23, Debbie Gill President of Texas CattleWomen and Linda Krottinger Thorman Secretary for the Texas CattleWomen came to Red River Steak House in McLean to Present Dianne Buckingham, a member of Top O’ Texas CattleWomen since its inception, a Lifetime Achievement Award that she was chosen by the Texas CattleWomen for 2020. Dianne has been active in all aspects of CattleWomen. She is state Beef Gift Certificate chairman and local chairman for many years , local treasurer, does health fairs, beef for Fathers Day, Chairman of putting together two cookbooks for Top o’ Texas CattleWomen She is active in her community and Church.