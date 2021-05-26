Cancel
British Model Stephanie Dubois Dies from Brain Hemorrhage Days After Receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine; Noted Feeling “Horrendous”

By Christopher Boyle
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SOUTHWEST CYPRUS – Reports indicate that a British model who was living on the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus has suffered a fatal blood clot just days after receiving a shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, according to a health official on Monday. Stephanie Dubois, 39, who was inoculated in...

www.publishedreporter.com
PublishedReporter

ABOUT

The Published Reporter is a news and media outlet which focuses primarily on news and current issues related to the United States with a special focus on South Florida, incorporating Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties, the region where its headquarters are based.

 https://www.publishedreporter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
VITT is incredibly rare according to health professionals, occuring at a rate of between 1 case per 26,000 to 1 case per 127,000 doses of AstraZeneca globally. The death is the fifth fatal case of VIIT in an AstraZeneca recipient in Canada. Experts still maintain the syndrome is exceedingly rare and treatable in most cases.