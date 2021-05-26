British Model Stephanie Dubois Dies from Brain Hemorrhage Days After Receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine; Noted Feeling “Horrendous”

A British mother-of-three died after suffering blood clots following the AstraZeneca Covid jab.Tanya Smith, 43, from Mutley in Plymouth was reportedly rushed to hospital after waking up with stomach cramps days after receiving the Covid-19. Her partner said she had felt “pretty rough” after having the vaccination in March. After being admitted to Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital it was found she had multiple blood clots. Tanya suffered a heart attack and then deteriorated before dying in hospital on April 3. Her partner, Kenneth Edwards, said: “She was just amazing, selfless, She was a childminder, a really good childminder for 19 years. “She leaves three children behind, two grown up children and a 12 year old little girl with disabilities. She was the only woman, apart from my mum, who really looked after me. “She loved her family, she was really family orientated and she’d go above and beyond. We’re all pretty lost without her. I’ve never experienced anything like this.”Kenneth also said Tanya was “healthy and young-ish” before the jab and had her first dose at Plymouth’s Home Park football ground in March, after being contacted by her GP.An inquest will be held into her death later and part of that inquiry will look at an investigation being carried out by University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust which runs Derriford Hospital where she died.Tanya was invited to have a jab early as she was a key worker and a carer for her young daughter who had disabilities.Kenneth said by Good Friday – just over a week after the Covid jab – Tanya was “gravely poorly” in hospital and died a day later. He added that she had no underlying health problems apart from an abnormal health rhythm and a “bit of” irritable bowel syndrome.NHS England declined to comment but the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said: “We are saddened to hear of the death of Tanya Smith and our thoughts are with the family. “As with any serious suspected adverse reaction, reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA, including an assessment of post mortem details of available.”Our detailed and rigorous review into reports of blood clots occurring together with thrombocytopenia is ongoing.”Experts have stressed cases of blood clots linked to the vaccine are extremely rare.The latest MHRA data reveals 332 cases of these very rare blood clots reported, and 58 deaths.People under 40 in the UK are being offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of extremely rare blood clots on the brain. The post Mother-of-three dies after suffering blood clots following her AstraZeneca Covid vaccine appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.