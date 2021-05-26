VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Slams “Serially Dishonest” and “Incompetent” Dr. Fauci; Accuses Him of Lying About COVID Origins
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson, on his show Monday, accused Dr. Anthony Fauci – director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – of lying about the origin of the COVID-19 in the face of new reports alleging that the virus – and subsequent worldwide pandemic – may have actually come via a "leak" from a Wuhan, China lab.