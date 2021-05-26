Cancel
Public Health

VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Slams “Serially Dishonest” and “Incompetent” Dr. Fauci; Accuses Him of Lying About COVID Origins

By Christopher Boyle
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson, on his show Monday, accused Dr. Anthony Fauci – director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – of lying about the origin of the COVID-19 in the face of new reports alleging that the virus – and subsequent worldwide pandemic – may have actually come via a “leak” from a Wuhan, China lab.

The Published Reporter is a news and media outlet which focuses primarily on news and current issues related to the United States with a special focus on South Florida, incorporating Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties, the region where its headquarters are based.

Public Healthcalifornianewstimes.com

Dr Fauci says he’s ‘not convinced’ COVID-19 formed naturally

Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals that the new, naturally-developed coronavirus is “uncertain” and is about its origin as China faces increasing pressure to provide transparency on the issue. I asked for an open investigation. Fauci, one of the country’s leading infectious disease experts, explained the uncertainty of the title “United Facts...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Rand Paul and the GOP effort to blame Fauci for the coronavirus

For much of the past year, Republicans have decried lead government coronavirus expert Anthony S. Fauci’s prescriptions for mitigating the pandemic — including masks, social distancing and keeping society shut down. But increasingly in the past week, the effort has taken on a new flavor — with suggestions that Fauci...
HealthMedia Matters

How Tucker Carlson has used his Fox News show to push anti-vaccine misinformation

Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson has spent ages both lying about COVID-19 vaccines and lying about his lying about the vaccines. On a larger scale, the network has waged a long campaign to undermine public scientific awareness of the coronavirus pandemic — especially in its nightmarish content on the vaccine rollout, and even curiously neglecting to cover news items that might have encouraged its viewers to get their shots.
Public HealthPost Register

Opinion: Tucker Carlson goes on unhinged vaccine rant

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went on an unhinged rant about people getting a COVID-19 vaccine, stating that people have a right to not get the vaccine because it is their right to have control over their own bodies. Of course, Republicans believe that women have no right over their own...
Public HealthWXIA 11 Alive

Dr. Fauci: Booster COVID vaccines may depend on variants

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” on Friday that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He says it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.
MLBnewsverses.com

Tucker Carlson: COVID passport could possibly be just the start

In the event you’re a middle-aged American, you may in all probability nonetheless dimly bear in mind again to what issues was like on this nation, say, 13 or 14 months in the past. Means again then, earlier than the revolution, just about all people agreed that segregation was the worst factor this nation ever did. Forcing sure classes of residents into separate, lesser lodging, barring them from public locations, treating them like lepers or untouchables — that was fully immoral and incorrect, we have been advised that lots and most of us strongly agreed. It was incorrect.
Scienceohionewstime.com

Dr. Fauci discusses the potential origin of COVID-19

He emphasized how the virus is believed to be of animal origin, but said that “it could have been something else and we need to find it.”. Washington — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the best immunologist who led the COVID-19 response in the United States, said he was “not sure” that the deadly virus had occurred naturally, and further investigated its origin. Encouraged.
EntertainmentWe Are Change

“That Was a Lie”: Tucker Carlson Levels Fauci After FOIA Emails Connect the Dots

Tucker Carlson ripped “the utter fraudulence of Tony Fauci” Wednesday night, after BuzzFeed and the Washington Post obtained thousands of pages of emails through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, revealing that the nation’s top virologist was telling the public one thing, while furiously working on damage control and narrative-shaping as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded.
Public HealthAmerican Thinker

Tucker Carlson attacks St. Fauci’s role in the genesis of the Covid pandemic

“More than any other single living American, Tony Fauci is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.”. With these bold words, the most popular commentator on cable news threw down the gauntlet on a man all but sainted by the corporate media. Drawing on the work of Nicholas Wade, who for decades edited the Science section of the New York Times, Tucker pointed out that Dr. Anthony Fauci (the highest-paid employee of the federal government) personally overrode a federal ban on gain of function research that makes pathogens more deadly and more transmissible, and funded such research at a facility linked to the Chinese military.
U.S. Politicsnewsverses.com

Hannity: Was Fauci engaged in a ‘scientific’ coverup?

Sean Hannity questioned Wednesday what Dr. Fauci knew about COVID-19 origins and when he knew it after the highest physician’s emails had been launched on “Hannity.”. SEAN HANNITY: The malignant authorities of China have to be held accountable. Sippy Cup Joe, your president, does not appear too able to doing something. An excellent first step for the Biden administration could be somewhat simple honesty in regards to the origins of COVID-19, however to ensure that that to occur, properly first that man, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the beloved knowledgeable, comply with the consultants, he must be fired instantly. Now for months firstly of this pandemic we gave Dr. Fauci the good thing about the doubt. We had him on the present, radio and TV. We listened to his recommendation, however after months of great miscalculations, flip-flops, From cruise ships, masks, lockdowns, the origins of COVID-19, the fashions and projections the whole lot was improper. Properly, rightly now our belief in Dr. Flip-Flop Fauci is nonexistent.