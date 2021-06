An Iowa City woman faces charges after she allegedly drove to the scene of an accident while intoxicated. Police say that they were investigating a motor vehicle accident near Scott Boulevard and Westbury Drive at approximately 12:30 am Saturday when 31-year-old Dorlisa Smith of First Avenue arrived on scene. Another officer was deployed to conduct an impaired driving investigation on Smith. She reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, impaired balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.