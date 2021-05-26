Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Homeowners Content With Pandemic Purchases

dsnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article nearly three-quarters of people who bought homes during the pandemic are content with their purchase, with many stating they should have made the move sooner. Among the 1,000 surveyed who made a home purchase over the past 12 months during the pandemic, 71% felt buying was a good decision, and 75% said their new home meets their needs.

dsnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeowners#Home Buyers#Market#Common People#Realtor Com#Covid#Pandemic Buyers#Buyer#Sale#Quick Decisions#Living Space#Remote Work Opportunities#Short Supply#Three Quarters#Urgency#Time#Expert#Economist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Homebuyers on the Clock

With housing inventory drastically reduced, prospective buyers are jumping on the short supply, and listings are spending less and less time on the market. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February...
Real EstateWNYT

Housing market continues digging out of deep pandemic hole

We've seen a lot of changes with the pandemic – homeownership being one of them. While there's no place like home, finding one in the current market is nearly impossible. Dan McCormack had a plan. He was going to build a home. It was supposed to cost about $150,000 to build. That was a year ago. Things have changed.
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Fed to sell corporate bond holdings purchased during pandemic

In a milestone for the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it plans to begin selling the portfolio of corporate bonds purchased last year as part of efforts to keep financial markets functioning during the shutdown of the economy. The little-used program, the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, provided an important psychological boost for markets, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist for Janney, on Twitter. The coming sales are unrelated to monetary policy, a Federal Reserve official said. Portfolio sales will be gradual and orderly, and "will aim to minimize the potential for any adverse impact on market functioning," the Fed said, in a statement. The New York Fed will announce more details before sales begin. As of the end of April, the Fed held $8.6 billion in corporate bond ETFs and $5.2 billion of individual corporate bonds.
Troy, NYNewswise

Pandemic Purchasing Exacerbates Inequities in Urban Freight

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. — The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequities in urban freight and the delivery of goods. This misalignment in the supply chain is perpetuating food insecurity, especially in areas where grocery store access is limited or non-existent and for those who have limited access to e-commerce. With...
Real EstateWashington Post

Tips to becoming a homeowner despite a low income

Renters in high-cost cities are often frustrated by the trap of paying a high rent that could cover a mortgage payment yet leaves them too strapped financially to save for a down payment. For example, in D.C., the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city was $2,223 in...
Home & Gardenrismedia.com

Homeowners: Are You Asking the Right Landscaping Questions?

The Appraisal Institute encourages homeowners to hire an appraiser to offer ideas about how to enhance their property’s landscaping and potentially boost their sales price. Well-landscaped homes are worth anywhere from 1% to 10% more than homes lacking quality landscapes, according to a report from HomeLight. Landscaping can make a house much more sellable and attract potential buyers.
Real EstateCleveland News - Fox 8

Stimulus benefits: How homeowners can get mortgage relief amid the pandemic

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The recently-passed $1.9 trillion stimulus package offers help to homeowners who are behind on their mortgage. According to Forbes, the package offers approximately $10 billion of coronavirus mortgage relief through the Homeowners Assistance Fund. The Homeowners Assistance Fund can reportedly help Americans pay their mortgage, taxes, insurance,...
Real EstateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Soaring Lumber Prices Make It Harder for People to Build a Home

If you didn't know already, the housing market is wild. Ongoing record low interest rates set by the Federal Reserve during the pandemic have spurred a mad dash to take advantage of buying up homes. This has led to record low inventory for existing homes and fierce competition to get one.
Gardeningfranchising.com

Homeowners' Tree & Shrub Investments Rise Nearly 50% During the Pandemic

National survey by TruGreen polling 2,000 American homeowners found increased importance placed on the health of trees and shrubs. Despite the increase in investment on a home's exterior among Americans, nearly half of homeowners polled are unsure about how to properly care for their trees and shrubs. Beyond traditional care and maintenance, many homeowners face additional challenges brought by trees and shrubs including diseases (50 percent), climate damage (50 percent) and pest infestation (46 percent).
Real Estatestaradvertiser.com

A homeowner’s dream

With interest rates low and holding steady, there’s never been a better time to start thinking about your dream home. And with Oahu’s average median residential purchase price at about $538 per square foot for a new home, you’ll want to choose your contractor carefully, too. “There’s only so much...
Real Estateroyalexaminer.com

5 hidden costs of selling a home

If you want to put your home on the market, it’s important to note that you won’t pocket every dollar from the sale. Here are some of the costs associated with selling a home. 1. Realtor and legal fees. As the seller, you’ll need to pay the commission due to...
Home & Gardenhandymantips.org

Why Is Inspecting the Property Essential Before Buying It?

When it’s time to purchase a home, you don’t always get what you see if you’re going off the pictures sent by the seller or broker. You need to carry out a thorough inspection to know the ins and outs of the property. After all, real estate is a long-term investment.
Public HealthTwice

What Appliances Have People Purchased During The Pandemic?

As restrictions ease and the light at the end of the COVID tunnel gets a little brighter in the U.S., look around your home. Does it look the same as it did when the pandemic started? People in much of the country spent more time at home over the past 14 months, and many took steps to make their space a little more comfortable. That includes changes in habits, like cleaning, cooking or organizing more, as well as home improvements and purchasing new appliances.