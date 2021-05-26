This $5 Cutting Board Doubles as an Instant Pot Cheat Sheet

Instant Pot hard boiled eggs have to be one of the first dishes that everyone cooks in their instant pot. I have seen a ton of recipes for instant pot hard boiled eggs, but after cooking dozens and dozens of eggs I have my own. When I cook eggs in the instant pot the main thing I care about (besides having fully cooked eggs) is how easy they are to peel. I don’t really care how fast I can cook them, I just want them easy to peel when I want to use them. A ton of recipes emphasize how quick the recipe is (quicker is usually much better), but in my experience it was a bit too inconsistent for my taste. That is why I basically just timed all parts of the steps to get the optimum time for Instant Pot Easy Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs.