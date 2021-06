Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has revealed that a clue was left foreshadowing the identity of “H” way back in series one.The mystery of “the fourth man”, formerly known as “H” (the name given to a criminal mole working within the upper echelons of the police), was finally resolved during the sixth season finale which aired last Sunday (2 May).Spoilers follow for Line of Duty series six, episode seven...In the episode, it was revealed that the OCG rat was none other than DCI Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle), who had hid his rank criminality behind a veneer of shabby...