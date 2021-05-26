Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Evil Dead Rise Is Heading Straight To HBO Max

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Evil Dead film, Evil Dead Rise, will head straight to HBO Max. Franchise creator Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell will executive produce, with Lee Cronin directing. Campbell will not be appearing in the film, according to the Variety article that broke the HOB Max news. "The next chapter in the saga builds off the original trilogy rather than the 2013 reboot. Evil Dead Rise moves the action out of the woods and into the city. The twisted tale centers on two estranged sisters, portrayed by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Sutherland
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Sam Raimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Survival Horror#Variety#Hob Max#Evil Dead Rise#Creator#Flesh Possessing Demons#Star Bruce Campbell#Groovy#Woods#Sisters#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

All Eight Harry Potter Films Headed To HBO Max in June

All eight Harry Potter films are headed back to HBO Max in June - the first time they've been available since leaving the streaming service last August. HBO made the announcement today as part of its larger posting about everything coming to HBO Max in June. Although it wasn't immediately clear in that initial press announcement, representatives from HBO Max have since confirmed that the Harry Potter saga will only be on the streaming service for the month of June. Even with that limited engagement, fans will be psyched that there will be a massive block of binge-worthy movies to watch from home, as summer 2021 kicks off, and movie theaters endure what is hopefully the last slow-roll before crowds come back in droves.
TV Seriesradionwtn.com

HBO Max drops ‘Friends’ reunion trailer

HBO Max has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming and unscripted Friends: The Reunion special. Cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the show’s iconic New York apartment and fountain in the video clip released on Wednesday. The cast also have a table read with James Corden to discuss topics — such as whether or not Aniston’s Rachel Green and Schwimmer’s Ross Geller were ‘on a break.’
TV & Videossolzyatthemovies.com

HBO Max: Coming and Leaving in June

HBO Max announced the list of films, series, and specials that are coming and leaving the streaming service during June 2021. From just outside of the 181st street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community, comes the cinematic event “In The Heights,” debuting in theaters and on HBO Max June 11. The Warner Bros. Pictures film fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling that captures a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. New Line Cinema’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” premieres in theaters and on HBO Max June 4, revealing a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. Both films will be available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices.
TV Serieshotspotatl.com

HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated Shows

Fans of the cult-classic 90’s cartoon, Batman: The Animated series were elated when it was rumored that HBO Max would be bringing back the beloved program but with a different tone. Now The Verge is reporting that not only will the show’s original creators, Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves, will...
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert, and Bruce Campbell Reunite for EVIL DEAD RISE

Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert and Bruce Campbell – the acclaimed filmmaking team behind the iconic Evil Dead franchise – will reunite with horror house New Line Cinema nearly 40 years after the Studio’s landmark release of their seminal shocker for the highly anticipated next chapter in the saga, EVIL DEAD RISE, for HBO Max.
MoviesGizmodo

Evil Dead 4 Starts Filming Next Month for HBO Max

Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell can finally stop answering the question they’ve gotten for almost 30 years: “When are you going to make Evil Dead 4?” The answer is they’ll be starting next month in New Zealand—and it’ll premiere on HBO Max. As previously reported, the fourth film is officially...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

They’ll be there for you, via HBO Max

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, May 27. All times are Eastern. Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): So no one told you this was gonna air to-dayyyyy [clapclapclapclap]? If that’s the case, then What’s On Tonight is, you know, there for you. Here’s Gwen Ihnat on Friends: The Reunion:
TV SeriesComicBook

Painkiller: Black Lightning Spinoff Could Head to HBO Max

First news of The CW's pick-up plans for the fall 2021 season arrived today including news that the planned Black Lightning spinoff Painkiller had been passed over by the network. In their write-up on the news, The Hollywood Reporter brought word that Warner Bros. TV will be shopping the series around to other potential homes with the trade noting that "HBO Max could be a possible destination" for the series. Painkiller wasn't the only series not picked up by The CW though with Our Ladies of Brooklyn, described as "a dramedy about two millennial nuns" was also passed on by the network.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on HBO Max ASAP

Certain superhero origin stories are easier to update than others. Changing Iron Man’s comic-book origins in the Vietnam War to reflect the part he played during the War on Terror, for example, easily modernized the character. Laying the foundation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that story only used global conflict as a backdrop, keeping its dramatic focus on Tony Stark’s internal transformation.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max Plans “Garbage Pail Kids” Series

HBO Max has announced plans for an animated series based on “The Garbage Pail Kids” Topps trading card line and 1980s Saturday morning cartoon. The gross-out humor and subversive attitude of the kids, essentially a parody of the then-popular “Cabbage Patch Kids” dolls, became a worldwide phenomenon that recently celebrated its 35th anniversary.
MoviesTime Out Global

HBO summons a brand new 'Evil Dead' movie

Fire up the chainsaw and padlock the cellar: The Evil Dead series has risen once again from its slumber and is soon to be resurrected on HBO Max. Titled Evil Dead Rise, the film marks the fifth theatrical release in the gore-spattered series summoned to life by a young Sam Raimi way back in 1981.
Violent Crimespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Returns Home To New Line, Eyes June Start For Shooting

It’s been almost a year since we first brought news of the next installment in the Evil Dead franchise, then titled Evil Dead Now. Confirmation has come out today that the upcoming film, now called Evil Dead Rise, is a lot closer then we thought. It’s been reported that the film has returned to the studio that originally brought it to wide audiences, New Line Cinema…the OG small budget horror movie house. Moreover, it will debut on HBOMax, though it’s unclear if joint release is in it’s future. Lee Cronin, Sam Rami’s handpicked director to move the franchise forward, will be steering the ship into uncharted waters, moving the story into the city. Evil Dead has always been a cabin in the woods franchise, or, I guess sometimes Castle in the woods if we’re including Army of Darkness but, in an article from TheHollywoodReporter it sounds like we’re heading for much different ground:
Video GamesRoger Ebert

Head Into the Darkness of Resident Evil Village

Video game coverage at RogerEbert.com began with an examination of how the Capcom games and the Screen Gems films in the “Resident Evil” series have influenced one another, and other franchises. Now it's time to return to this universe of unimaginable creatures. The “Resident Evil” franchise turns 25 this year, and it’s been an incredible quarter-century that has marked it as one of the most successful series of all time. What’s interesting is how much the game series has changed, starting life as a definitive example of survival horror (limited supplies, heavy on atmosphere) and then shifting into something more action-heavy in outings like “Resident Evil 5” and “Resident Evil 6.” 2017’s “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” both returned the series to its horror-based roots and rewrote the structure of the franchise, making it into a first-person, terrifying experience that recalled “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” more than “Night of the Living Dead.” Four years later, Capcom has unleashed “Resident Evil Village” (in the right font the first four letters of ‘Village’ can be read as ‘VIII,’ making it clearer that this is a series entry and not a spin-off), a game that again shifts the tone in both positive and negative ways. It’s a game that frustrated me with some of its design, but that’s ultimately an immersive experience, which is what hardcore fans like yours truly want from a “Resident Evil”—to get lost, to get scared, and to get out, barely.