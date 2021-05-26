Evil Dead Rise Is Heading Straight To HBO Max
The new Evil Dead film, Evil Dead Rise, will head straight to HBO Max. Franchise creator Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell will executive produce, with Lee Cronin directing. Campbell will not be appearing in the film, according to the Variety article that broke the HOB Max news. "The next chapter in the saga builds off the original trilogy rather than the 2013 reboot. Evil Dead Rise moves the action out of the woods and into the city. The twisted tale centers on two estranged sisters, portrayed by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."bleedingcool.com