New LGBTQIA+ dictionary of lingo and colloquial phrases published

By Chloe O. Davis - Author, The Queens' English
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Queens' English is a landmark reference guide to the LGBTQIA+ community’s contributions to the English language. Do you know where “yaaaas queen!” comes from? Do you know the difference between a bear and a wolf? Do you know what all the letters in LGBTQIA+ stand for?. The Queens’ English...

Sappho
Rupaul
