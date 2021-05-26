New LGBTQIA+ dictionary of lingo and colloquial phrases published

According to their website, the Oxford English Dictionary “is widely regarded as the accepted authority on the English language. It is an unsurpassed guide to the meaning, history, and pronunciation of 600,000 words— past and present—from across the English-speaking world.” Serially published in portions, or fascicles, the first fascicle, covering “A to Ant,” was published in 1884, 27 years after the project had begun. The first complete edition was finished in 1928. It took 71 years to complete the initial edition. To celebrate the occasion, 150 men gathered in London to celebrate. While there were multiple women significantly involved in the indomitable task of documenting the English language, not a single one was invited to share in the festivities. In her debut novel, The Dictionary of Lost Words, Pip Williams speculates on issues integral to the project: the lives and contributions of the women who worked on the OED, the power of words, and the importance of language to represent everyone and not only those in power.