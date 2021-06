Dutch Bros Coffee plans to open a drive-thru location by the end of the year at 819 W. Arapaho Drive, Richardson. A special permit to allow the coffee shop near the southwest corner of West Arapaho Road and West Shore Drive was approved by Richardson City Council in March. The area had been previously zoned for commercial use. With more than 400 locations across 11 states, the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Dutch Bros Coffee opened a McKinney location in May and expects to open a Plano location later this summer. www.dutchbros.com.