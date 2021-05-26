Blizzard Will Not Be Holding A Physical BlizzCon In 2021

Cancel
Blizzard Entertainment dropped a bit of a surprise announcement today as there will be no BlizzCon 2021 happening this year. At least, not in the physical sense. Those of you hoping for a return to Anaheim this year will have to wait until 2022, as the company revealed today they will not be holding an event this November due to the continued issues with the COVID-19 pandemic. While the country is slowly getting vaccinated, it seems the state of California isn't moving at the pace the company would like for them to actually start planning an event in a convention hall. It looks like the company will be aiming to do another BlizzConline event in 2022, but plans for that are super early so there are no more details than what we have here. You can read the statement below from Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer of BlizzCon.

