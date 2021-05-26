These $25 Leggings Have Over 27,000 5-Star Reviews—and They’re Going Viral on TikTok
Move over Aerie, a new leggings brand is in town and it's already taken over TikTok. See, the platform always finds new buzzy items for us to add to our carts (even when we vow to take a break from online shopping). Prime example: the Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings. TikTokers can't get enough of the pair and for good reason. With over 27,000 5-star reviews on Amazon (and no, we're not kidding), what more proof you need to hit the 'buy it' button? Here's why you should snag yourself a pair (or two).www.purewow.com