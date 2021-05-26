Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

These $25 Leggings Have Over 27,000 5-Star Reviews—and They’re Going Viral on TikTok

By Chelsea Candelario
purewow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over Aerie, a new leggings brand is in town and it's already taken over TikTok﻿﻿. See, the platform always finds new buzzy items ﻿for us to add to our carts (even when we vow to take a break from online shopping). Prime example: the Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings. TikTokers can't get enough of the pair and for good reason. With over 27,000 5-star reviews on Amazon (and no, we're not kidding), what more proof you need to hit the 'buy it' button? Here's why you should snag yourself a pair (or two).

www.purewow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktokers#Online Reviews#Rave Reviews#Plus Size Clothing#Aerie#Tiktokers#Athleisure#Tiktoker Kspader79#Brand#Profile#Comfort#Side Pockets#Keys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Lululemon
News Break
Product Reviews
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Amazon
Related
Beauty & Fashionfashionisers.com

Best online shopping tricks for casual dressing

Shopping online has many advantages, including eliminating the need to stand in line, leave the house, or even change out of your pajamas. And, although it has a long list of advantages, it can also have a few disadvantages. Such as when those killer jeans arrive three sizes too small. Please read up on our ten fast tips for online shopping to save yourself time and aggravation (think: no returns or unpleasant surprises). In addition, you can check out vlone shirt.
ApparelPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Amazon’s Best Selling Flip Flops for Summer

Summer is just around the corner! It's time to grab a new pair of flip-flops to wear all season long! But wouldn't it be nice if they were comfortable, sturdy and affordable? This list is full of Amazon's best-selling flip flops and sandals so you're sure to find the perfect pair.
ApparelPosted by
People

Shoppers Who Live in Hot Climates Call This Shirt Dress Their Go-To for Summer — and It Starts at $17

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Warmer weather is finally upon us, and that means replacing sweaters and loungewear sets with cute spring dresses that are equally as comfy — but look way more put together. Whether you’ve been eyeing just a few new warm-weather pieces or need a whole closet revamp, start with a flowy dress. Shoppers love the Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Shirt Dress, which is versatile enough to wear to both casual outings and work, and it starts at just $17.
ApparelPosted by
TheDailyBeast

These Lululemon Shorts Are My New Favorite Piece of Clothing

Scouting Report: These shorts aren’t exercise shorts, but they are the one’s I’ll be wearing the rest of Summer. The weather is heating up, and for me, that means one thing: time to break out the shorts. I think of them as sweatpants, just for spring and summer. They’re what I throw on immediately when I get home, and you might even catch me working from home in them, too. I try a lot of shorts, but my new favorite have to be these ones from Lululemon.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

We Found the Best Dresses on Amazon That Need to Be in Your Closet Stat

If you're looking in your closet right now and notice that your dress selection is rather bleak, I feel you. 2020 was the year of sweatsuits and leggings, so that makes sense! But now, with the world slowly going back to normal—now that more and more people are getting vaxxed—dresses are A Thing™️ again, and I know you’ll def need a few to zhuzh up your wardrobe.
ShoppingPeople

This $12 Cooling Tank Top Is ‘Perfect for Summer and Hiking,’ According to Thousands of Reviewers

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Just because you're crushing your crunches and sweating up a storm during a workout doesn't mean you have to burn up to the point of being uncomfortable. Cooling exercise tops can make it so much more comfortable to work out in the summer, and one brand that Amazon shoppers have always loved is Icyzone. Their breezy tank tops, available in options that come with built-in sports bras or as T-back styles, have gotten thousands of reviews — especially the brand's open-back yoga tank top from its activewear collection that reviewers call ″perfect for summer and hiking.″
Beauty & FashionIn Style

This $29 Amazon Dress Will Make You Feel Like a Disney Princess — and It’s Blowing Up on TikTok

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ahh, Amazon and TikTok: the power couple of 2021, and a match made in shopping heaven. So many Amazon items blow up on TikTok, and whenever that happens, the product usually sells out lightning fast soon after.
RetailPosted by
E! News

This $23 Foam Roller Has 15,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If we could only take a few things...
Beauty & Fashionwhattoexpect.com

Hatch's Flash Sale Is Offering 25% off Maternity Dresses, Leggings and More

Hatch is a favorite brand among celebs and WTE moms alike. And while they have some of the most on-trend and comfortable maternity clothing out there, it's not necessarily budget-friendly. That's why we had to tell you all about their Flash Sale, going on now through Monday, May 24. This four-day sale is taking 25 percent off everything from baby shower dresses to everyday leggings.
ApparelSHAPE

The Best Black Leggings, According to Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Tie dye, animal print, neon — there's always a new trend popping up in activewear, and you've probably succumbed to the hype at one time or another. But be honest with yourself: Which leggings do you reach for most often? It's probably your solid black leggings, whether you're working out, running errands, or lounging at home.
ShoppingPosted by
People

These Under-$40 Sneakers Are a Favorite Among Shoppers Who Stand on Their Feet All Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When it comes to working out, it’s important to be mindful of your shoes. Aside from comfort levels and breathable fabrics, shoes should also be durable and safe.Running shoes and sneakers are typically on the pricey side, and those with more affordable price tags don’t always have the best reviews. That’s where the Zonkim Nonslip Womens Running Shoes come into play, and trust me, they’re a tried-and-true all-round great buy.
Beauty & FashionBrit + Co

19 Must-Have Summer Accessories You Can Snag On Amazon

The easiest way to update your style this summer? Add a few extra-trendy accessories to your wardrobe staples and last-season essentials. While we're all for investing in the aforementioned timeless pieces, high price points don't always make sense for bold trends that are meant to be fun, not permanent. That's where Amazon comes in. If you know where to look (and we do), practically all the biggest trends can be found on the mega-retailer, making summer style accessible at every price point. Even a t-shirt and jeans can be transformed by slipping on acrylic rings (a major must-have right now), grabbing a bag in a summery new hue, and adding a cool pair of sunglasses. To upgrade your closet for the season, simply add a few of these playful picks to your cart.
ShoppingHuffingtonPost

26 Kitchen Products From Amazon That Have Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Finding useful new products for your kitchen can be a little overwhelming, especially when you type “air fryer” into the Amazon search bar and get more than 600 results. It’s hard to know which one to pick. But don’t fret, we’ve rounded up 26 great kitchen products from Amazon that...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

Hurry—The TikTok-Famous Primrose Mirror Is On Rare Sale at Anthropologie

Even before I spent all of my free time on TikTok, I knew about the Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror. And even then, I coveted it. It’s iconic for a reason, but it’s so out of my budget. Luckily for me and every Anthro stan out there, Anthropologie’s Memorial Day sale includes furniture and decor. For those connecting the dots, that means the Gleaming Primrose Mirror is discounted right now. Yep, right! Now!
ApparelEssence

The Best Summer Leggings From Amazon That Won't Make You Sweat

Butt-lifting leggings may be uber-popular this season, but they aren’t the only thing we’re into. Honestly, when it comes to summer leggings, we just want them to be comfortable, moisture-wicking, and bonus points if they have side pockets. From lounging at home to beach days to trips with the girls...
ApparelJezebel

One Woman's Blistered Search for the Perfect Summer Sandal

The 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You was a seminal movie for me, particularly for Julia Stiles’s wardrobe, which seemed the platonic ideal of fashion at the tender age of 14. Stiles’s costuming seemed ripped directly from a non-existent, slightly high-end Delia’s catalog, all clothes that I wanted very badly but never could afford. Her shoes spoke to me: platform, foam flip flops, with a bamboo sole. I bought the shoes because of Stiles and wore them until the bamboo wore out. And now, like everything else of the late ’90s and early 2000s, they are back. Time has only strengthened my ardor. I love them now as I did then, and must have them for my own. So I bought a pair on a whim, wore them for a day, and feel mostly good about my choices. Though my feet are currently recovering from the first blister of the season, I have high hopes that the flip flops of my past will also be the flip flops of my present.
ApparelPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Newest Jean Trend Makes People Look Like They Wet Themselves

The latest denim "trend" serves as proof that not every idea to pop in your head should be acted upon. This one could've been left alone.... forever.... Say hello to Wet Pants Denim. No, I promise I'm not making this up. I, unfortunately, have to confirm that what you're envisioning is exactly what it sounds like. A company apparently based out of New York has come up with the brilliant idea of manufacturing a jean that makes the wearer look like they've had an accident. This is not a joke.