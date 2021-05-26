Blumhouse Adds Ronny Chieng To New Film M3GAN
Blumhouse had added comedian Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, Crazy Rich Asians) to the upcoming film M3GAN. The tech horror film from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse is written by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2, Luke Cage), that is based on a story by James Wan. Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) will direct the film. Jason Blum and James Wan are producing the thriller. Michael Clear, of Wan's Atomic Monster banner, will executive produce with Judson Scott shepherding for the company. Blumhouse's Ryan Turek will executive produce. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath will executive produce for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Allison Williams will also serve as executive producers. Blumhouse and Atomic Monster will produce in association with Divide/Conquer.bleedingcool.com