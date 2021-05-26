Blumhouse Adds Ronny Chieng To New Film M3GAN

Years ago, I learned that certain people will grow mortally offended if you call a character in a movie a zombie who is not, in fact (according to the supreme checklist of zombie traits), a zombie. It makes you wonder if there are other supernatural micromanagers out there who keep tabs on whether a given character is or is not a ghost, a demon, a devil, or an evil clown. These legendary figments of fear do have definitions, of course. Yet they can mash together in your head — at least, if you see enough horror films, since the movies themselves tend to blur them. That creepy face that appeared in the bathroom mirror, accompanied by a gong! on the soundtrack: ghost or demon? Decades of shlock psychedelic mainstream horror have eroded these distinctions, though in “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” the definitions do seem to matter, at least to Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), the Ward and June Cleaver of the dark side.