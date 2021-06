The wild grey partridge, Perdix perdix, has long been considered Britain’s most treasured gamebird. This little bird’s tenacity, charm and remarkable parenting ability make it a favourite amongst many farmers and gamekeepers, yet it is also one of our fastest declining birds. Now, one of Europe’s biggest and longest-running bird surveys, the Partridge Count Scheme (PCS), is encouraging fans of the grey partridge to help safeguard its future.