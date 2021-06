More than 60 variably-priced express toll lanes are now in operation on U.S. highways. Most of these express lanes allow high-occupancy vehicles to use them either free or at a discount, while others charge all personal vehicles tolls but allow buses and vanpools to use them without charge. From the outset, some critics of priced lanes labeled them as “Lexus Lanes” because of their assumption that only upper-income people would pay to use them. Today, express toll lanes continue to frequently be described as unfair to lower-income drivers. But is this actually the case?