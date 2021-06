As more companies embrace the cloud, the role of the developer has changed. Coding is no longer a siloed operation, but a broad, highly collaborative and complex group effort. “No application is built in a closet,” said Donnie Berkholz (pictured), vice president of products at Docker Inc. “Every single application that is built is built in partnership with other developers, with product managers, with designers, all of these people who need to somehow work together to review not only the source code, but the application as a whole.”